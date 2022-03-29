1 Person Taken to Hospital After Smoke Was Found in Rocky Hill Apartment

One person was taken to the hospital after smoke was found in an apartment in Rocky Hill early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Elms Common Drive shortly before 5 a.m. after getting a report of activated fire alarms.

When crews arrived, they said residents informed them of smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

Fire officials said crews found moderate smoke in the common hallway, which was traced back to an apartment.

Firefighters forced entry into the apartment and found an unconscious resident in the bathroom, according to investigators. The person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the smoke was caused by food left cooking on the stove top. All smoke was ventilated by interior crews.