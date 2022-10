One person was taken to the hospital after a student transport van traveled off of a road in Somers on Monday morning.

Troopers were notified of a student transport van that traveled off the road on Main Street around 7:15 a.m.

According to state police, one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Minor injuries were reported.

The scene remains active. Anyone in the area is asked to use extra caution.

