1 Person in Hospital After Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Haddam

At least one person has been transported to the hospital after reports of a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of 416 Saybrook Road in Haddam, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said they responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services and the local fire department were also dispatched.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported, and at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or how many people were in the vehicle.

Saybrook Road is currently shut down for the investigation. Police ask that anyone traveling in the area seek an alternate route.