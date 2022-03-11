Haddam

1 Person in Hospital After Vehicle Crashes into Tree in Haddam

Getty Images

At least one person has been transported to the hospital after reports of a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of 416 Saybrook Road in Haddam, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said they responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services and the local fire department were also dispatched.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported, and at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or how many people were in the vehicle.

Saybrook Road is currently shut down for the investigation. Police ask that anyone traveling in the area seek an alternate route.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Haddam
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us