1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire

One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was put under control less than an hour later.

All occupants were out when fire crews arrived.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to an area hospital to be treated for burns. Authorities did not release details on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.