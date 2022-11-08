Powerball

1 Powerball Ticket Sold in CA Won $2.04 Billion; 4 $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

Connecticut Powerball sign
NBC Connecticut

There was only one winning Powerball ticket for the last drawing, and the winning ticket was not sold in Connecticut, but there were four $50,000 winning tickets sold here. Those were the biggest prizes won in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

The $50,000 winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball.

One ticket sold in California won the estimated grand prize, which was a whopping $2.04 billion.

There was one $2 million winner in Florida and there were 22 $1 million winners. See the details on those here.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night is $20 million.

