1 seriously injured after vehicle goes down embankment on I-95 in Milford

One person has serious injuries and two others were taken to the hospital after a vehicle went down an embankment on Interstate 95 in Milford on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to I-95 North near exit/entrance 39B around 10:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, a vehicle went down the embankment and ended up deep into the woods. Crews cut down trees and brush to get to the vehicle.

Two people were reportedly able to get out of the vehicle on their own while one other person was trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the person who was trapped, placed them in a stokes basket, removed them from the woods and transported them to a trauma facility. This person's injuries are described as serious.

The other two people involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.