One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 8 in Beacon Falls on Monday morning.

State police said they received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 24 shortly before 7 a.m.

When troopers arrived to the scene, they said they found a vehicle that had traveled off of the road.

EMS were requested to the scene for someone in the vehicle that had serious injuries, according to state police.

Investigators have not released details about the crash.