1 seriously injured after getting partially trapped during rollover crash in Meriden

One person has serious injuries after getting partially trapped during a rollover crash in Meriden on Friday night.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a rollover crash with injuries on Windsor Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chrysler 300 on its passenger side with one person partially trapped under the vehicle.

Emergency crews removed the person and he was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to investigators, a man was driving the Chrysler north on Windsor Avenue when he hit a parked Jeep Wrangler. The impact caused the Chrysler to roll onto its passenger side.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected out of the passenger side window before the car rolled on top of him. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Three women who were in the parked Jeep were transported to MidState Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.