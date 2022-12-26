1 Seriously Injured in Crash Involving State Trooper Responding to Emergency in Clinton

One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash involving a state trooper in Clinton Sunday night.

According to the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad, the trooper was on-duty and responding to an emergency call when the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on West Main Street.

The state trooper was driving westbound on West Main Street when a Rav4 attempted to turn onto West Main Street, according to investigators. The vehicles collided and also hit a Ford Taurus, they said.

The driver of the Rav4 was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The trooper and the driver of the Taurus were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not released the identities of any of the drivers involved.