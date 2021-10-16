Killingly

1 Seriously Injured in Crash Involving Trike Style Motorcycle on Route 6 in Killingly

State police vehicle
One person has serious injuries after a crash involving a trike style motorcycle on Route 6 in Killingly on Saturday.

State Police were notified of the accident on Route 6 in Killingly shortly before 10 a.m.

When state police arrived, they reported possible serious injuries. LifeStar was dispatched to the scene and one person was transported to an area hospital, according to troopers.

Authorities did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's unclear what may have caused the crash.

The scene remains active. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

