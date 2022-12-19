1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury

One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday.

State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then landed upright among the trees in the median, troopers added.

The 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #0416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.