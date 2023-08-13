Hamden

1 seriously injured in shooting at Hamden apartment complex

NBC Connecticut

One person is seriously injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Hamden early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Regency Hills Complex on Pinerock Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

According to police, one person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the incident.

