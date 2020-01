One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Norwich on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Main Street around 8:43 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

According to police, the person who was stabbed has serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

The incident caused Main Street from Cliff Street to Park Street to close. It has since reopened.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing or if police have identified a suspect.