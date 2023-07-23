1 shot when fight breaks out during street race in New Haven

One person was shot when a fight broke out during a street race in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Printers Lane around 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they saw a street racing group, which then dispersed.

No victims or ballistic evidence were found at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

About ten minutes later, dispatchers were contacted by Yale New Haven Hospital about a gunshot victim who had walked in. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a witness told them that they were watching street races at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Printers Lane when a fight broke out.

A male then reportedly discharged his gun in the middle of the road and hit the victim, according to the witness.

A secondary canvass provided no ballistic evidence, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.