1 suspect arrested, 2 remain at large after Bridgeport double shooting

One person has been arrested and two suspects remain at large after a double shooting in Bridgeport early Sunday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Officers received reports of two people shot outside the Bank Sports Bar on Bank Street around 12:15 a.m. Responding officers said they quickly learned both gunshot victims had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicles.

A crime scene was found along Bank Street and inside the McLevy Green, which is a public square that runs adjacent to Bank Street.

At the hospital, police said they learned a 29-year-old Bridgeport man had been shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition.

The second person who was shot was identified by authorities as a 31-year-old man from Ansonia. He suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Public safety cameras helped investigators develop leads in the case. Police said the getaway vehicle and driver were quickly found.

The driver, identified by police as 24-year-old Kaishon Duncan, of Bridgeport, was arrested and transported to Bridgeport Police Department. He is facing charges including conspiracy to commit assault. His bond is set at $100,000 and he is due in court on Monday.

According to police, two suspects remain at large. They both fled the area on foot and went down Bank Street towards Main Street. Investigators said the suspects were wearing masks and all black clothing.

Police believe at least one of the gunshot victims was singled out or targeted in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd Toth at (203) 581-5244 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.