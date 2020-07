One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in the Town of Groton early Monday morning.

Police said crews were called to a fire at the apartment complex on Village Lane shortly after 3 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished, crews said.

One person was taken to the hospital for a trip or fall, officers added. Authorities did not release details on his or her injury.

There's no word on what started the fire. The investigation is ongoing.