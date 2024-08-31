Connecticut

1 taken to hospital after car crashes into home in Bantam

Bantam Fire Company

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Bantam on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Bantam Road shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of a car that went off the road and into a house with two people trapped.

Once there, firefighters said they removed two people from the vehicle and helped them to safety. There were concerns about the structural stability of the home after the crash.

One person was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other person refused medical attention.

Firefighters worked to temporarily stabilize the structure until repairs can be made and the vehicle can be removed.

At this time, the home must remain unoccupied, a Town of Litchfield building official said.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

