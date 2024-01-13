1 taken to hospital after crash in Hartford

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Hamilton Street around 6:45 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

At the scene, fire officials said they found a two-car crash with heavy damage. Firefighters had to remove the door of one vehicle to get the driver out. That person was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash refused treatment and was not taken to the hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hartford Police is investigating the crash. The investigation remains active and is ongoing.