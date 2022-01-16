Middletown

1 Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Middletown

City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073

One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Middletown on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Silver Street around 8:15 p.m. after getting multiple reports of a structure fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming out of the back of a home. It was starting to move toward the second home.

Fire operations were hampered by weather conditions and the age and construction of the home, firefighters said.

Local

New Britain 9 mins ago

Firefighter Injured After Battling Blaze at Laundromat in New Britain

interstate 95 25 mins ago

I-95 Motorists in Conn. Mystified by ‘Singing Road'

According to firefighters, one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Middletownhouse fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us