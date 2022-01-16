1 Taken to Hospital After House Fire in Middletown

One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Middletown on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Silver Street around 8:15 p.m. after getting multiple reports of a structure fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming out of the back of a home. It was starting to move toward the second home.

Fire operations were hampered by weather conditions and the age and construction of the home, firefighters said.

According to firefighters, one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.