1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into convenience store in North Branford

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a convenience store in North Branford on Saturday.

Officers received reports about a vehicle that had driven through the front entrance of the North Branford Patco on Foxon Road around 11:22 a.m.

Emergency crews at the scene found a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck that had gone through the outdoor glass wall and stopped partially into the building, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The North Branford Building Officials is evaluating the damage to the building.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact (203) 484-2703.