North Branford

1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into convenience store in North Branford

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a convenience store in North Branford on Saturday.

Officers received reports about a vehicle that had driven through the front entrance of the North Branford Patco on Foxon Road around 11:22 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews at the scene found a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck that had gone through the outdoor glass wall and stopped partially into the building, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The North Branford Building Officials is evaluating the damage to the building.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact (203) 484-2703.

This article tagged under:

North Branford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us