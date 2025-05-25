1 taken to hospital following propane explosion at Suffield home

One person was transported to the hospital on Sunday following a propane explosion at a home in Suffield.

Fire crews responded to the home on Second Street shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a propane explosion.

According to fire officials, there was also a fire at the back of the home that has since been extinguished.

It appears the home is undergoing renovations or a remodel. It's unclear if the explosion was connected to that.

Investigators said one person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The fire marshal's office is investigating.