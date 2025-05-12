Cromwell

1 taken to hospital when bleachers upend during sports event at Cromwell High School

NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital when bleachers upended during a sporting event at Cromwell High School on Monday afternoon.

District officials said while spectators were sitting on the bleachers during a sporting event, the bleachers upended. It's unclear exactly how many people were sitting on them when they upended.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Emergency services were called and arrived at the high school to assess the situation.

According to the district, one person was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The bleachers will reportedly not be used until they are deemed safe and an investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us