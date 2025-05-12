1 taken to hospital when bleachers upend during sports event at Cromwell High School

One person was taken to the hospital when bleachers upended during a sporting event at Cromwell High School on Monday afternoon.

District officials said while spectators were sitting on the bleachers during a sporting event, the bleachers upended. It's unclear exactly how many people were sitting on them when they upended.

Emergency services were called and arrived at the high school to assess the situation.

According to the district, one person was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

The bleachers will reportedly not be used until they are deemed safe and an investigation is underway.