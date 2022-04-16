1 Teen Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Crash in Canterbury

One teenager has died and another teenager is seriously injured after a crash in Canterbury early Saturday morning.
State police said 17-year-old Andrew William Vincent, of Plainfield, was traveling northbound on Water Street when he left his lane during a curve and hit a utility pole on the right shoulder around 12:20 a.m.
Authorities said Vincent suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Liam Patrick Smith, of Moosup, was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop D at (860) 779-4900.