1 Teen Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Crash in Canterbury

One teenager has died and another teenager is seriously injured after a crash in Canterbury early Saturday morning.

State police said 17-year-old Andrew William Vincent, of Plainfield, was traveling northbound on Water Street when he left his lane during a curve and hit a utility pole on the right shoulder around 12:20 a.m.

Authorities said Vincent suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Liam Patrick Smith, of Moosup, was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop D at (860) 779-4900.