1 Transported to Hospital by LifeStar After Motorcycle Crash in Willington

By Cailyn Blonstein

One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Ruby Road around 2:45 p.m.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to a Hartford-area hospital by LifeStar.

Authorities did not release details about the person's condition.

Ruby Road was closed between Hancock Road and Cosgrove Road, but has since reopened.

