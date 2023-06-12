vernon

Man found dead after house fire in Vernon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been found dead after a fire at a home in Vernon late Sunday night.

Emergency crews received a 911 call about an active structure fire on Hany Lane around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, one person was unaccounted for and was later found dead in the home. Police identified the person as a man in his 60s, but did not release his name.

NBC Connecticut
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police tape is currently put up around the home. Crews from Connecticut State Police, Vernon Police and Vernon Fire Department remain at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released details about what may have started the fire. It is believed the fire started in the garage.

Local

ESPN 8 hours ago

ESPN director passes away after suffering medical emergency while on the job

Glastonbury 9 hours ago

Two taken to hospital after car hits tree in Glastonbury

Anyone who may have information or anyone who may have seen anything is urged to contact Vernon Police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us