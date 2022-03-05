1 Woman Dead, Another Injured After Shooting in Waterbury

One woman has died and another woman is injured after a shooting in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint on Hill Street around 2:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found two women who each had several gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

A 38-year-old woman from Waterbury was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where police said she is in stable condition.

A crime scene was located on Hill Street. The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.