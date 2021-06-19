1-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Family's Pool in Wrentham, Mass.

A one-year-old boy is dead after drowning Saturday night in his family's pool in Wrentham, Massachusetts, in what police are calling a tragic accident.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath confirms the boy was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, after he drowned in the Hillside Drive pool just after 8 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the little boy was under water for only a short time before family members noticed and called 911.

McGrath said CPR was already in progress when officers arrived on scene. Family and paramedics tried to revive the child but their life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office says they're investigating the incident, but do not deem it to be suspicious at this time.

The police chief called the incident a "momentary lapse of supervision," as he warned how dangerous swimming pools can be.

“I’ve done this before, and my message is the same: the swimming pool in the yard is like having a bonfire in the yard," McGrath said. "It’s a dangerous thing when it’s unattended.”

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office but they didn't have any further information.