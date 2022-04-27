1-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Ansonia

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 1-year-old girl that was reported missing from Ansonia.

Investigators said Shameka Henri failed to return her 1-year-old daughter Royalty Bass to the child's father after a custody visit.

Royalty is 2 feet tall and 20 to 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse shirt and gray Minnie Mouse pants.

Authorities said Henri and Royalty could be in the Stratford area, but it's also possible Henri took Royalty out of state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (203) 735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.