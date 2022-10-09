1 Youth Arrested After Large Fight Near Southington Apple Festival

One youth was arrested after a large fight near the Southington Apple Festival on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Center Street in front of Anthony Jack's around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a large fight in the road. Police said the fight involved several youths.

The officers that were working the festival responded to the area while patrol officers headed to the scene.

Several people fled on foot and one youth was arrested, according to investigators.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident remains under investigation. Police believe there will likely be more arrests made.