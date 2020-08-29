10 Additional Cases of COVID-19 Reported at UConn, 57 Cases Currently on Campus

An additional 10 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the University of Connecticut Storrs campus on Saturday, bringing the total of current on-campus cases to 57, according to the school.

School officials said the 10 additional cases were reported since Friday.

"Of the ten cases newly added since yesterday, six were already in quarantine and four are associated with Garrigus Suites, which was placed under quarantine earlier this week," school officials said. There are 270 students living in the dorm, according to UConn.

Three others were identified as point of care cases, which the school said means they came to student health services with symptoms and then tested positive. The school is contact tracing on the new cases that had not been quarantined.

"The numbers are dynamic, adjusting to reflect any new cases each day, while at the same time decreasing as other students recover or leave campus to isolate at home. That is why today's figure is 57 - not 60 - with the 10 new cases, despite Friday's figure being 50," school officials said in a statement.

UConn said it has recorded a cumulative figure of 69 positive residential student cases since they began testing on August 14. Fifty-seven are the current cases in isolation and ten have recovered and left isolation, school officials added. The rest have returned home for their isolation periods.

A negative test is required for students to return back to campus, UConn said.

According to UConn, the school is aware of 14 cases among off-campus Storrs students who were tested because they will be visiting campus for classes. There was also previously two positive cases among faculty/staff who expect to be working regularly on campus. Two UConn Stamford commuter students also previously tested positive.

The on-campus positivity rate at UConn Storrs is currently 1.14 percent among residential students, the school said.

There have been no positive test results involving students at the Hartford, Waterbury and Avery Point campuses, school officials said.