Hartford

10 displaced after fire in Hartford

Ten people, four children and six adults, are displaced after a fire on Lenox Street in Hartford early Monday morning.

Firefighters learned of the fire just before 6 a.m. and they found fire on the third-floor back porch.

The building sustained fire damage on the third floor and water damage on the first and second floors, fire officials said.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and no injuries are reported, officials said. Everyone was out of the building when firefighters arrived.

The Red Cross is assisting the families that are displaced and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

