10 Displaced After Tree Falls Onto House in New London

Ten people are displaced after a tree fell on a house in New London on Wednesday morning and the house is expected to be condemned.

Firefighters were called to Jay Street around 6:45 a.m. after getting a report of a tree on a house.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they removed some of the occupants of the home who were still inside.

Authorities said there were a total of ten people living in the house. No injuries were reported.

New London Fire Department

According to investigators, the building sustained significant structural damage and will be condemned.

An adjacent commercial building also sustained damage to the roof.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.