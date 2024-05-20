10 handguns stolen from Southington gun store

Ten handguns were reportedly stolen from a gun store in Southington on Sunday.

Officers responded to Lock N' Load Firearms on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike early in the morning.

Investigators said video from inside of the business showed suspects entering the gun store through the front window and activating the alarm. The gun store reported that a total of 10 handguns were stolen during the incident.

Authorities did not give a description of the suspects that are seen on the video.

After the burglary, an officer found the suspect vehicle fleeing the burglary. It was tracked until it was later abandoned in Cheshire across from Interstate 691 on Route 10.

One handgun was found inside of the abandoned vehicle. No suspects were found in the area.

Southington Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and business owners to identify and find the stolen guns. Anyone with information should contact Detective John Marenholz at (860) 378-1648.