SILVER ALERTS: 10-Month-Old and 3-Year-Old Reported Missing From Middletown

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 10-month-old boy and a three-year-old girl who are missing from Middletown.

Troopers said 10-month-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been missing since Monday.

Lukas is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 2-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 20 pounds.

Sophia has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Investigators did not provide a photo of Lukas or Sophia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police Department at (860) 347-6941.