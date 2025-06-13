10 names added to Hartford's Black Heroes Trail

Hartford's Black history is on display on Albany Avenue and other busy roads in the capitol city.

"Greatness can rise from Albany Ave. and the greater Hartford area,” Corrie Betts of the Greater Hartford NAACP said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

You might notice 10 new plaques honoring more of Hartford’s Black heroes.

"I couldn’t be here if not for our people that walked before us,” Hartford City Council President Shirley Surgeon (D) said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Black Heroes Trail was established in 2023 to honor Black history in Hartford and the legacy many have created.

These are the names added to the Black Heroes Trail Friday:

William “Lew” Brown - Journalist

Ella Little Cromwell - Community leader

Eriq La Salle - Actor

Richard Weaver-Bey - Businessman and community leader

Dianne Jones - Advocate and community leader

Denise Nappier - Politician

Louis E. Allen - Businessman and realtor

John Lenwood “Jackie” Mclean - Jazz musician

Alvin “Abu” Carter Sr. - Drummer, educator and historian

Evelyn Renee Richardson - Community leader

"It can’t stop with them, this trail must wake something up in us all,” Betts said.

The Hartford community members recognized range from musicians to activists, along with politicians and actors.

Among the honorees include former NBC Connecticut reporter Lew Brown, known for his boots on the ground reporting in Hartford.

“He did it and he did it unapologetically,” said Betts, who is also Brown’s nephew.

He said Brown's connections to his city made his storytelling impactful.

"It’s legacy -- this is what I believe we do the work for,” Betts said.

While Brown couldn’t be there himself, he did tell us this was a true honor, and said there are many other heroes in the community.

Another person recognized is Dianne Jones, a community advocate and leader who worked in helping curb youth violence.

"Every step of the way, the youth were involved,” Jones said. “Something about having the compassion and empathy for the inequities of the city."

The goal of the program is to show young people in Hartford that they can make a difference and can look to those who paved the way to do so.

"You can thrive and become famous, you can also thrive and just make your city great,” Hartford City Councilman Josh Michtom (WF) said.

This comes right before the city’s Juneteenth celebrations, with a parade set to take place next Saturday.