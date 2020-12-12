danbury

10 Taken to Hospital After Multiple Car Crashes Reported in Danbury: Fire Crews

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company

A total of 10 people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following multiple crashes on Route 7 in Danbury on Friday.

Danbury fire crews said they were clearing an accident of Route 7 north as they were made aware of another accident on the other side of the highway. That accident ended up being in Brookfield.

Brookfield fire crews responded to the second crash at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday in the area of exit 11 on the southbound side of Route 7.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a seven-car accident, they said.

A total of 10 individuals out of 12 evaluated were transported to Danbury Hospital, firefighters said.

This is the third multi-car accident in the area in the last several weeks, according to crews.

Fire crews are warning drivers to travel safely and wear their seatbelts.

This article tagged under:

danburyDanbury Hospitalmulti-car crashroute 7
