10 things to do in Connecticut in the winter

Winter will be with us for a bit longer, but there are lots of things you can do in Connecticut to enjoy the winter before spring weather arrives.
(Note, this is just a partial list of winter activities.)
1. Snow sports
If you love the snow, there are lots of places to ski, snowboard or go tubing in the state.
- Mohawk Mountain, Cornwall
- Mount Lakeridge, Torrington
- Mount Southington, Southington
- Powder Ridge, Middlefield
- Ski Sundown, New Hartford
- Winding Trails, Farmington
- White Memorial Foundation, Litchfield
2. Ice skating
You can ice skate any time of year at indoor rinks and winter is a great time to enjoy.
- Ice rink at Foxwoods
- Veterans Memorial Ice Skating Rink, West Hartford
- Danbury Arena, Danbury
- Twin Rinks, Stamford
- Sports Center of Connecticut, Shelton
3. Indoor adventures
You can enjoy indoor rock climbing, ropes courses, bowling and go-karting. Learn more here.
4. Escape rooms
There are escape rooms for people of a wide-variety of ages and interests across the state.
5. History museums or historical houses
There is so much Connecticut history to explore and winter is a good time to spend some time learning about our state. Here are some museums and historical houses to check out.
- Mashantucket Pequot Museum, Mashantucket.
- The Tantaquidgeon Museum, Uncasville
- Connecticut Museum of Culture and History, Hartford
- American Clock & Watch Museum, Bristol
- Denison Homestead, Mystic
- Mark Twain House & Museum, Hartford
6. Children’s museums
Treat the kids to a day of adventure at one of the children’s museums.
- The Children’s Museum, West Hartford
- Niantic Children’s Museum, Niantic
- Connecticut Children’s Museum, New Haven
- Connecticut Science Center, Hartford
7. Go to a concert
It’s always concert season in Connecticut. Take a look at the upcoming shows here.
8. Go to a spa
The state is home to many spas and you can find one based on where you are and what you are looking for here.
9. Sports
Support your favorite winter sports teams.
10. Food and wine trails
Embark on a chocolate trail, or pick out a location on the wine trail, the beer trail or the signature cocktail trail.
To take part in the winter wine trail, visit participating wineries across the state and get your wine passport stamped. Turn in your passport by March 30 for a chance at prizes.