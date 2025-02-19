10 things to do in Connecticut in the winter

Winter will be with us for a bit longer, but there are lots of things you can do in Connecticut to enjoy the winter before spring weather arrives.

(Note, this is just a partial list of winter activities.)

1. Snow sports

If you love the snow, there are lots of places to ski, snowboard or go tubing in the state.

2. Ice skating

You can ice skate any time of year at indoor rinks and winter is a great time to enjoy.

3. Indoor adventures

You can enjoy indoor rock climbing, ropes courses, bowling and go-karting. Learn more here.

4. Escape rooms

There are escape rooms for people of a wide-variety of ages and interests across the state.

5. History museums or historical houses

There is so much Connecticut history to explore and winter is a good time to spend some time learning about our state. Here are some museums and historical houses to check out.

6. Children’s museums

Treat the kids to a day of adventure at one of the children’s museums.

7. Go to a concert

It’s always concert season in Connecticut. Take a look at the upcoming shows here.

8. Go to a spa

The state is home to many spas and you can find one based on where you are and what you are looking for here.

9. Sports

Support your favorite winter sports teams.

10. Food and wine trails

Embark on a chocolate trail, or pick out a location on the wine trail, the beer trail or the signature cocktail trail.

To take part in the winter wine trail, visit participating wineries across the state and get your wine passport stamped. Turn in your passport by March 30 for a chance at prizes.