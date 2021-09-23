10-Year-Old Among Those Hurt in Waterbury Shooting

A 10-year-old child and a 20-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Congress Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. The child was hit in the rib area and the man in the leg. Neither victim's injuries are life-threatening, police said. Both are being treated at the hospital.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police did not immediately release information on any suspects.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6911 or CrimeStoppers at 203-755-1234.