10-Year-Old Approached, Offered Ride From Registered Sex Offender in New London

New London Police said they've taken a man into custody who's accused of approaching a 10-year-old girl Thursday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. in the area of Williams Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The girl told police that a suspicious man stopped his vehicle and asked her for directions. He also made a comment about her looks and asked if she wanted a ride, police said.

The 10-year-old refused and tried to take a picture of the vehicle, but it drove away, according to authorities.

Officers canvassed the area and found surveillance footage of the incident. Because of this, police were able to identity a make and model of the suspect vehicle.

On Friday morning, officials patrolling the area saw a car fitting the description. A check of the registration revealed that the owner of the car was a registered sex offender and is on parole.

After a traffic stop, police took the man into custody. The incident remains under investigation.

In light of the incident, police are reminding people to keep their children safe and out of harm's way.

"It is our responsibility, collectively, to safeguard our children and to teach them skills to be safe," the police department said. "Teach our children that adults should not approach children for help or directions. Tell our children that if they are approached by an adult, they should stay alert."