10-year-old dead after Springfield shooting

A 10-year-old wounded in a shooting Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts, has died, the city's mayor confirmed.

Police say 34-year-old Victor Nieves of Springfield forced his way through the front door of his neighbor's apartment in the multi-family home they shared on Berkshire Avenue. He shot 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks, who died from her injuries, and two granddaughters, ages 12 and 10.

The younger victim died from her injuries Thursday morning, NBC affiliate WWLP reported. The older girl is in stable condition at Baystate Medical Center.

Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement mourning the victim, identifying her as Aubrianna Lynn.

"As a father of two daughters, there are no words to express my feelings about this tragic loss of life," Sarno said in his statement. "A brave and bright angel, 10-year-old Aubrianna Lynn, has been taken away all to soon from her family. Let her legacy be a clarion call to all of us to redouble our efforts in her memory to do everything we can to end these senseless acts of violence. May God rest her soul."

Their 5-year-old brother was not injured.

A dog was also killed in the attack.

Prosecutors say Nieves shot himself after committing the violence against the family. Investigators did not offer a potential motive for the shooting.

District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said Monday that investigators do not believe this was a random act and there is no larger threat to the public. On Tuesday he added, "This is unequivocally one of the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I’ve had to bear witness as District Attorney. My heart goes out to the parents of these children and the family and loved ones of Ms. Fairbanks. As investigators, we will do everything we can to support this family as we move forward and close the criminal investigation.”

Police said most officers have not experienced a scene like this in their entire career.

“This is an absolute tragedy and I am praying for this family. In my forty plus years at the Springfield Police Department this is one of the most heart-wrenching incidents I can remember. I am extremely proud of my officers who were the first responders that were able to get these children to Baystate as rapidly as they did," Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood said in a statement.

Hampden District Anthony D. Gulluni said Monday afternoon that there were multiple victims hurt in the incident at a home on Berkshire Avenue and two people are dead. Others, including children, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting came the same day that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield police met with state and federal law enforcement agencies to discuss ways to address a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. Four people were killed in shootings in the city over the one week period from Aug. 6-13.

Over the weekend alone, two deadly shootings were reported in Springfield, according to WWLP. Around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the area of State and Dresden streets where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died of those injuries. Around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a car crash where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One person died in the crash and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for her injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is dead and there is no known threat to the public.

There have already been 24 homicides in Springfield so far this year, the highest number in nearly a quarter century.

Police said the fatal shootings in the city so far this year were targeted and not believed to be related. But officials said they are seeing more fully automatic firearms and ghost guns than ever before.

