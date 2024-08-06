10-year-old injured in New Haven shooting expected to be OK

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, New Haven police say a 10-year-old was injured after bullets were shot in a driveway across from his house. Police arrived and investigators gathers evidence from the scene and the bedroom.

“Upon arrival, officers found that a house had been shot into on the second floor,” said New Haven Chief of Police Karl Jacobson. “In the windows, it was a back bedroom area.”

The boy way sleeping in a bedroom with his mother and sustained minor injuries to his toe. He was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital and is expected to be OK.

“We’re not sure if the bullet caused it or the glass from the glass breaking,” said Jacobson. “The parents are very shaken up. The kids are very shaken up.”

Police say there were multiple kids in the house, but the father was at work during the time of the incident.

Neighbors said that violence in the area was not uncommon and one teenager who didn’t want to be identified said that growing up in New Haven, this is normal.

“They just shoot for no reason and that’s the problem,” the teenager said. “There’s a lot of gun violence in New Haven that I’ve heard of.”

Police say they spoke to the boy, and he was in good spirits. They are requesting privacy for the family.

“That’s the saddest thing that could happen to a child,” said the local teenager. “And the poor mother, I hope she’s doing okay.”

No arrest has been made, but police say they have a suspect vehicle.

“We are going to track these people down, like this has to stop,” said Jacobson. “I say to this community. We’re going to do everything possible to keep you safe. We’re going to work tirelessly and do everything possible to make this city safer.”