10-Year-Old Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury

A child has serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Ridgewood Street in Waterbury Friday evening.

The police department said a 10-year-old boy was struck while riding his bicycle at about 7 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The crash reconstruction unit is actively investigating. It's unknown whether or not the driver stayed at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.