Waterbury

10-Year-Old Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A child has serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Ridgewood Street in Waterbury Friday evening.

The police department said a 10-year-old boy was struck while riding his bicycle at about 7 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The crash reconstruction unit is actively investigating. It's unknown whether or not the driver stayed at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us