Driver arrested after going 100 miles per hour in Madison: police

State police said the speed limit in the area was 45 miles per hour.

State police have arrested a man who is accused of driving 100 miles per hour in a 45-miles-per-hour zone in Madison.

State police said a trooper saw a Dodge Dart speeding on Durham Road in Madison around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday and clocked the driver as going 100 miles per hour.

The trooper stopped the driver, a 24-year-old Madison man, and saw that he was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The driver was taken into custody, charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt and released on a $5,000 bond, according to police.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on March 28.

