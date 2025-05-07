100 Young Men of Color to be honored at inaugural event

100 Men of Color has a goal to provide financial support for programs that support the advancement of men of color.

The organization is branching out to help the younger generation to believe, achieve, and inspire.

A workshop at the Men’s Warehouse in West Hartford presented these young men and award nominees with the opportunity to ready themselves for the successful futures ahead.

They got schooled outside of the classroom and the lesson learned is one they can take with them from this day forward.

“We are doing a workshop for some of the young gentlemen that are being honored at the first 100 Young Men of Color event at Southern Connecticut State University,” said Sean Allen Sr., founder of the Equity Enrichment Alliance.

The GEM conference, which stands for generationally enhancing males, is putting 100 young men in the spotlight.

“We wanted to show them that they're valued; they're being celebrated for being a young man of color and being a very vital part of their communities,” said Allen.

He’s inspiring and uplifting by delivering a specific message.

“We can't just stay in one lane,” said Allen.

As a firefighter for 17 years, he wants these young men to see they have endless possibilities and options.

“Firefighting has changed my life,” said Allen.

“You know, I’ve saved lives, I’ve delivered babies, I’ve done CPR, I’ve done all types of aspects within that realm, but it's also taught me how to be a man.” he said.

To keep these future success stories from being placed in a box, they are learning to present themselves like a boss.

“It feels good, I’m glad to have the opportunity,“ said eighth grader and nominee, Colwin Pace.

Timothy Ferguson, another eighth grader and nominee said, “What stood out to me was them, you know, helping us how to look formal, what to say, what to do, how to how to present ourselves.”

Two hundred young men were nominated by people from their schools and the list was narrowed down to 100 based on their goals and characteristics.

“I've learned so far how to tie a tie, how to introduce yourself properly and professionally,” said Pace.

For many of these youths, this workshop and the conference are on a long list of firsts.

The first time being fitted for a suit, and the first time tying a tie.

What it won’t be, is the last they will see of each other, as they are now forever linked -- as 100 Young Men of Color.

The 100 Young Men of Color awards and GEM conference is on May 9 at Southern Connecticut State University.