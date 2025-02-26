CT Lottery

Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000

There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 4-8-11-32-52 and the Mega ball was 13. The Megaplier was X2.

The $10,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega ball. The ticket did not have the Megaplier.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There were two $1 million Mega Millions winners on Tuesday night. The tickets were sold in Georgia and Illinois, according to the Mega Millions website.

The next drawing will be on Friday and the estimated jackpot is now $197 million.

