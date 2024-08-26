There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Friday night.

The winning numbers were 28-30-44-66-69 and the Mega ball was 2. It had a Megaplier of X3.

The $10,000 winning ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega ball.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There were a couple of big winners on Friday night, but there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner, so the prize continues to grow.

It’s up to an estimated $575 million for the next drawing, which will be on Tuesday night. The cash option is $285.5 million.