One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000 Friday night.

The winning numbers were 13-62-65-67-69 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The $10,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and did not have the Megaplier, which was X5.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday.

The estimated jackpot is $343 million, which has a cash option of $180.1 million.