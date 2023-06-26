lottery

$10,000 Mega Millions winner in Conn. Friday

Connecticut Mega Millions slips
NBC Connecticut

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000 Friday night.

The winning numbers were 13-62-65-67-69 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The $10,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and did not have the Megaplier, which was X5.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The estimated jackpot is $343 million, which has a cash option of $180.1 million.

This article tagged under:

lotteryCT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us