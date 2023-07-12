lottery

$10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Mega Millions slips
NBC Connecticut

There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 and the Mega Ball was 5.

The $10,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. No information was released on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night and the big prize has risen to $560 million for the drawing on Friday night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 18.

This is only the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history that the jackpot has risen above $550 million, according to Mega Millions.

There have also been some significant Powerball wins in the state in recent days.

Local

New Britain 50 mins ago

Argument preceded deadly New Britain crash: mayor's office

CT Lottery 1 hour ago

$100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut

On Monday night, a Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 and the Powerball was 13. The Powerplay was x2.

On Wednesday, July 5, one Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut wone $100,000.

The winning numbers were 17-24-48-62-68 and the Powerball was 23. Powerplay was X2.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is up to $725 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the Powerball website.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

lotterymega millions
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us