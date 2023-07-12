There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 and the Mega Ball was 5.

The $10,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. No information was released on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night and the big prize has risen to $560 million for the drawing on Friday night.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 18.

This is only the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history that the jackpot has risen above $550 million, according to Mega Millions.

There have also been some significant Powerball wins in the state in recent days.

On Monday night, a Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 and the Powerball was 13. The Powerplay was x2.

On Wednesday, July 5, one Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut wone $100,000.

The winning numbers were 17-24-48-62-68 and the Powerball was 23. Powerplay was X2.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is up to $725 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the Powerball website.