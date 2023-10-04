$10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut Tuesday night has won $10,000.

The winning numbers are 3-19-32-39-59 and the Mega Ball is 24. Megaplier is x3. The winning $10,000 ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $350 million, which has a cash option of $155.9 million.

