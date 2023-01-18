$10,000 Mega Millions Winner in Connecticut

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The winning Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night were 2-12-18-24-39. The Mega Ball was 18 and Mega plier was X3.

The $10,000 winner matched four balls and the Mega Ball.

There was one Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night and the ticket was sold in New York.

One ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls. Mega Millions said the Massachusetts ticket included Megaplier so it is worth $3 million.

It was sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville, Mass., according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.